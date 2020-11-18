East Coffee Elementary to go virtual through end of November

Coffee County School System has announced that East Coffee Elementary will go to virtual learning through the end of November due to a rise of COVID-19 cases there.
“Due to several positive cases of COVID-19 among the staff at East Coffee Elementary and quarantines among staff and students, Coffee County Schools is placing East Coffee Elementary on virtual/distance-learning status through the rest of November,” announced director of schools Dr. Charles Lawson. “Potential close contacts have already been identified and contacted.”
Due to Thanksgiving break and the current use of Fridays as distance-learning days, this means that the students at East Coffee will miss in-person instruction on November 19 and November 30. East Coffee Elementary should be open for in-person instruction starting on December 1.
No other schools in the Coffee County School District are impacted by this decision.