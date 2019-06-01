Earthquake Reported in Manchester

A small earthquake took place in Manchester, TN on Saturday afternoon.
The United States Geographical Survey (USGS) based in Memphis, TN reported the 2.6 magnitude earthquake occurred Saturday afternoon around 1:45 pm.
Several people wrote on various social media sites and the USGS that they felt the ‘quake.
The earthquake’s center of activity was reported as being near Kimberly Lane and the Bonnaroo property.
According to the United States Geographical Survey website, the intensity of the 2.6 ‘quake is listed as weak and no damage was reported.
