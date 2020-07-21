Early voting turnout numbers in Manchester, Tullahoma

After months of planning, the first few days of early voting for the Aug. 6. State and Federal Primary, Coffee County General, and Cities of Manchester and Tullahoma election is off to a safe and secure start in Coffee County.
“Our staff has been working diligently to prepare for this election. We have ensured our polling locations have room for social distancing and have taken other measures to protect voters and poll officials.” said Andy Farrar the Coffee County Administrator of Elections. “It is great to see all of our plans in action and I encourage voters to take advantage of early voting to skip Election Day lines.”
Early voting started Friday, July 17, and runs Monday to Saturday until Saturday, Aug. 1. Election Day is Thursday, Aug. 6.
As of Monday, July 20, 267 early votes have been cast in Manchester, 675 in Tullahoma and 415 from rural Coffee County residents.
Early voting allows Coffee County voters to avoid Election Day crowds and the flexibility of Saturday hours and multiple polling locations.
Voters are encouraged to do their part during early voting and on Election Day. This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and will be trained to take appropriate protective measures.
“I commend all of the election commissions across the state who have been preparing for months for this election,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “It’s encouraging to see voters safely taking advantage of Tennessee’s generous early voting period.”
The easiest way for voters to find early voting and Election Day voting locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more is by downloading the GoVoteTN app or by visiting GoVoteTN.com. Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.
Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.
For more information about early voting in Coffee County visit www.coffeecountyelectioncommission.com.