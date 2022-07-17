Early voting turnout through two days near same pace as spring primary

It is still early – but turnout at the polls in Coffee County for the August 4 election is down slightly when compared to the first two days of early voting from the May 3 primary.
Early voting for the August 4 election began on Friday, July 15. Through two days of early voting, a total of 609 votes have been cast. Of those, 240 are county voters, 236 reside in Tullahoma and 133 reside in Manchester.
By comparison, 686 votes were cast through the first two days of early voting back in April for the May 3 primary. Both of those days were weekdays. The first two days of early voting in the current election included a Friday and Saturday.
Those interested in voting early will have multiple opportunities to do so.
Early voting in Manchester is at the Coffee County Election Commission, located at 1329 McArthur St. Suite 6. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 to noon on Saturdays July 15-30.
Meanwhile, in Tullahoma early voting is at the CD Stamps Center at 810 South Jackson St. Hours are 9a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays July 15-30.
CLICK HERE to see a full sample ballot for the Aug. 4 election.