Early voting numbers reported through first four days

Last week was the first for early voting in Coffee County for the March 3 primary – an election that includes presidential primary candidates. Locally, this election includes candidates for general sessions judge in Coffee County, a seat left vacant by the sudden passing of Judge Tim Brock in November of 2019.
Early voting began Wednesday, Feb. 12, and from Wednesday through Saturday, 890 voters cast their ballots in early voting, according to the Coffee County Election Commission. There are 32,075 registered voters in Coffee County.
Of those 890 voters, 680 voted in the Republican primary and 210 voted in the Democratic primary. Only those voting in the Republican primary will be able to select from one of the four judge candidates, as that is a Republican primary race. The winner of that primary will be the winner of the seat, as there are no Democratic candidates.
Early voting continues through February 25, with election day on March 3. Those wishing to vote early can do so in Manchester at the Coffee County Election Commission office, located at 1329 McArthur St. Suite 6, from 8 am. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or 8:30- noon on Saturday. Voters in Tullahoma can vote from 9 until 4:30 Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. until noon this Saturday, Feb. 22. If you wait until election day you will need to vote at your assigned precinct. Hours for voting on March 3 are 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.
For additional information, please contact the Coffee County Election Office at (931) 723-5103