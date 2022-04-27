Early voting in Coffee County ends Thursday

Early voting for the May 3 Coffee County primaries will end on Thursday.
The final day to cast your ballot in the early voting period is Thursday, April 28. If you miss early voting, election day will be May 3.
Registered voters in Coffee county can appear and cast their early voting ballot at one of two locations:
Coffee County Election Commission at 1329 McArthur St Suite 6 in Manchester. Early voting hours are between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
CD Stamps Center at 810 South Jackson St. in Tullahoma. Early voting hours there are between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Voters are required to show a federal or state photo ID when voting.
As of the end of the day Tuesday (April 26), a total of 3,325 early votes had been cast – 1,625 county voters, 987 Tullahoma voters and 713 registered Manchester voters had cast ballots.
If you do not early vote, you will vote at your assigned precinct on Election Day (May 3). Voting hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p..m on that day. If you have questions, contact the election commission at 931-723-5103.
The night of May 3, Thunder Radio will carry live election return coverage on our radio station – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.
Click here for Republican Sample Ballot.