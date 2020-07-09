Early voting for August 6 election starts next week

Early voting for the Aug. 6 election begins one week from Friday. Early voting for the Aug. 6 election will be July 17 through Aug. 1
Registered voters in Coffee County can appear and cast their ballot for the candidates of their choice at the following locations:
Coffee County Election Commission at 1329 McArthur St. from 8 until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or 8:30 a.m. until noon on Saturdays. Residents in Tullahoma can vote at CD Stamps Center at 810 South Jackson St. in Tullahoma from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
All voters shall show a federal or state Photo ID when voting. This is true during early voting and at election day. If you choose to wait to vote on Aug. 6, you will need to vote at your registered precinct.
Election day precincts will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.
For additional information, call 931-723-5103.
Reminder – Thunder Radio will host an election forum for the city of Manchester municipal elections on the air at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 16.