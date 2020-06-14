Early voting for Aug. election opens July 17; deadline to register to vote approaching

We are roughly one month away from the opening of early voting for the 2020 August primary, county general and city municipal elections.
Early voting will be July 17 through Aug. 1, with election day on Thursday, Aug. 6.
If you have not yet registered to vote, you must do so by Tuesday, July 7 to participate in the Aug. 6 election. There will be many races on the ballot, including Manchester mayor and three aldermen seats, as well as Tullahoma mayor and two aldermen seats.
To register, contact the Coffee County Election Commission at 1329 McArthur St. suite 6. Call 931-723-5103 for more information. Click here for more information about registering to vote.
