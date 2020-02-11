Early voting begins Wednesday

Early voting for the March 3rd primary begins Wednesday, February 12, and ends on Tuesday, February 25.
Coffee County voters voting in the Republican primary will be selecting a new General Sessions Judge to replace Tim Brock, who passed away late last year.
The primary will also include the presidential primary for both Republican and Democratic parties.
Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. until noon on Saturdays in Manchester at the Coffee County Election Commission at 1329 McArthur St. Suite 6; or in Tullahoma at the C.D. Stamps Community Center at 810 South Jackson St. from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Those who choose to vote on election day will need to do so at their assigned voting precinct.