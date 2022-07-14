Local elections and state primaries will culminate on election day on August 4. Early voting begins Friday, July 15 and will end on July 30th.
The August 4th election will include County General Election, Manchester municipal along with the state and federal primary elections.
Races of note
Here in Coffee County, a few winners from the May 3 primaries will square off against Independent candidates in August who were not on the May 3 ballot; while others will be Republican and Democratic winners from May 3 facing each other. Some winners from May 3 are unopposed and a lock for winning in August.
Republican candidate for Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny, who ran unopposed in the primary, will face off against Independent candidate Margaret Cunningham in August for the county’s top seat.
Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin, who defeated challenger Alethia Rawn in the May 3 primary will face two challengers. Independent candidates Brandon Tomberlin and Danny Ferrell will each be seeking the highest law enforcement spot in the county – you will see all three on the ballot with the option to select one.
Longtime County Clerk Teresa McFadden (Independent) will be challenged by Republican Melissa Anderson (Republican) in August.
Road Superintendent Benton Bartlett beat Republican challenger Scott Hansert in the May 3 primary and will now face Democratic primary winner Ronnie Watts, who ran unopposed in May.
There are a couple of Coffee County Commission seats that will see challenges in August. In District 2, Republican primary winners Joey Hobbs and Claude Morse will face Democratic primary winner Mike Stein. The top two vote-getters will serve as commissioners.
In District 5, Republican primary winners Missy Deford and Tim Morris will face off against Democratic primary winner Bonnie Gamble. The top two vote-getters will serve as commissioners.
And in District 7, Republican primary winner Tina Reed will face Democratic candidates Rosemary Crabtree and Jackie Duncan. The top two vote-getters will serve as commissioners.
Also coming up in August will be City of Manchester Mayor and Aldermen elections. City Mayor Marilyn Howard will be running unopposed.
Three Manchester alderman seats will expire in August. Aldermen Bill Nickels, Mark Messick and Roxanne Patton will all see their terms expire in August. Only Messick is seeking re-election.
Eight candidates have filed petitions to run for Manchester alderman – they include Messick, Julie Anderson, David Bradley, Helen Debellis, Joey Hobbs, Claude Morse, Donny Parsley and James Threet.
Also, alderman Chris Elam resigned his spot with two years remaining on his term. Therefore, the aldermanic candidate receiving the fourth most votes will take Elam’s spot and serve the remainder of his term.
CLICK HERE to see a full sample ballot for the Aug. 4 election.
How, where to vote early
Those interested in voting early will have multiple opportunities to do so.
Early voting in Manchester is at the Coffee County Election Commission, located at 1329 McArthur St. Suite 6. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 to noon on Saturdays July 15-30.
Meanwhile, in Tullahoma early voting is at the CD Stamps Center at 810 South Jackson St. Hours are 9a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays July 15-30.