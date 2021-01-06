Duncan takes job as county government consultant

Coffee County Circuit Court Clerk Heather Hinds Duncan – who is vacating her position effective Jan. 31 – has accepted a new offer from the University of Tennessee County Technical Advisory Service as a county government consultant.
Her new role includes a region of 12 counties – including Coffee County.
“I will be able to continue working to help make local governments something we can all be proud of,” Duncan said.
Duncan served over 26 years as an elected official in Coffee County. Her most recent re-election was August of 2018. She leaves office with a little less than 2 years left on her term. The Coffee County Commission will appoint a replacement to fill the seat for the remainder of Duncan’s term – which ends August of 2022.