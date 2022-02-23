Duck River Watershed announces spring clean up event

The Duck River Watershed Society is pleased to announce its inaugural event, the 2022 Spring Clean-up. The Society is a new non-profit organization that is based in Coffee County, Tennessee. The DRWS is a membership organization that focuses on ensuring that the Duck River watershed continues to benefit those that live, work and recreate in it.
The Spring Clean-up will take place on Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 12:00-5:00p.m. All participants should meet at the Firelake Public Use and Boat Ramp Area, located on River Forge Road, in Manchester, TN.
This event is in collaboration with the Tennessee Duck River Agency, Coffee County Rural Solid Waste, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). We are in need of community volunteers/volunteer groups to help us with cleaning up parts of Normandy Lake down to the Winter water drawdown line.
If you or your organization is interested in registering for this event, please sign-up at the following link: https://drwsspringcleanup.swell.gives
For additional information, please contact: Christian Rieseberg, Board Vice-chair/Treasurer, at cfrccin@gmail.com or 205-382-3955