Duck River, TVA contribute to help those struggling to pay bills

)Last week, Duck River Electric Membership Corporation shared a portion of the $60,000 Project HELP contribution with the Coffee County Good Samaritan Association to assist members struggling to pay electric bills amid the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Duck River donated $30,000, matched by $30,000 from TVA.
For three decades, DREMC’s Project HELP program has assisted many members who were unable to pay their electric bills, and the program continues to help those in need.
(Pictured at the check presentation are, from left, DREMC President and CEO Scott Spence, Coffee County Good Samaritan Association Director Fay Jones and DREMC Manchester District Office Supervisor Janet Layne.)