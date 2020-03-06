Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Duck River sends crews to help restore power in Wilson County

Multiple crews from Duck River Electric have been assisting neighboring Middle Tennessee Electric Member Corporation with rebuilding electric infrastructure  following Tuesday’s (March 3) tornadoes that left wide paths of destruction across much o northern Middle Tennessee, including Wilson County, which was reportedly the hardest hit area of Middle Tennessee’s electric service area where an estimated 300 electric poles were broken. 

 (Pictured below, Duck River Electric crews work to restore power in Wilson County)