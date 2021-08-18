Duck River cancels annual meeting

Duck River Electric Membership Corporation (DREMC) is announcing the cancellation of their 2021 Annual Meeting, originally scheduled for Saturday, August 21, at Harris Middle School in Shelbyville, TN.
“The rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area has led us to the difficult decision to cancel the in[1]person meeting this year,” said Scott Spence, DREMC President and CEO. “We look forward to reconvening with the membership in 2022.”
Results of the Zone 5 director election, business reports and other important information will be made available to the membership in the October edition of The Tennessee Magazine and in video format online at www.dremc.com.