Drugs, guns and money recovered by authorities after pipe bomb explodes

Sheriff’s Deputies in Grundy County – along with ATF, TBI, THP and Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department – responded to a residence off of Highway 399 in Palmer after a man showed up at the emergency room in Dunlap for an injured arm and hand. His injuries were consistent with an explosion, authorities say.
When deputies arrived, they found what appeared to be a pipe bomb that had been detonated. Deputies found what they suspected to be three additional pipe bomb.
Those devices were cleared by authorities and during a search, authorities recovered approximately 70 pounds of marijuana, multiple weapons, ammunition and $7,700 in cash. Names have not been released – the investigation continues.