Drug take back day is Saturday; drop event in Tullahoma

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, April 30.
The aim of the event is to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
There will be an event in Tullahoma at the Walmart on North Jackson Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30 for you to dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications.
Manchester Police Department has a permanent drop box at Manchester City Hall for dropping medications any other time of the year.