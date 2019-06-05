Drowning Victims Identified

We have an update on the drownings in Grundy and Franklin counties over the weekend. Authorities in Grundy County say a teenager drowned over the weekend in a Tracy City reservoir. The victim was identified as 17 year-old Skyler Copeland.
The teen was reportedly fishing in a boat with his father and 16 year-old brother Saturday evening when the boat overturned. The father and the 16 year-old were able to get to shore. The victim was not, in spite of his father’s efforts to get him out.
First responders, with help from the Franklin County Dive Team, were able to locate the victim’s body in about 20 feet of water after about three hours of searching.
Franklin County Rescue Squad divers recovered the body of a 17-year-old male identified as Robert Alan Keithley who drowned in Tims Ford Lake on Friday. Keithley was from Thompson’s Station in Williamson County.
The boy’s Dad discovered the teenager missing around 11 a.m. and his body was recovered around 8 p.m. in Tims Ford Lake.