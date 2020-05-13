Driver arrested after driving through business Wednesday

A Manchester man was arrested for driving on a revoked license after the Chevrolet Impala he was driving skipped the curb and smashed into the front window of the Advance Auto Parts store on Hillsboro Blvd on Wednesday.
According to the Manchester Police Department, at approximately 11:24 a.m. a sedan operated by Jack Brewer, Jr., age 20, went through the front of the building after Brewer’s foot allegedly slipped off the brake and hit the accelerator.
Brewer was arrested for driving on a revoked license. According to Manchester Police, there was no impairment or alcohol involved in this accident.
(Photo, workers clean up glass after a vehicle drove through the front of the Advance Auto Parts Wednesday morning)
