Another electric bill payment scam has surfaced in the Lynchburg district this week as an impersonator told a DREMC member to call the number below and pay his last three months bills with a credit card in the next two hours or his power would be cut off.
This time, the scammer somehow knew the member’s last three bill amounts and the late fees.
The member was wise to the scam and quickly reported it to DREMC.
The scammer gave 913-380-8000, ext. 204 to call with the credit card payment. Please beware of payment scams such as this. Always call your local DREMC office if you get suspicious calls demanding bill payment and threatening power disconnection.
DREMC Warns about another Scam
