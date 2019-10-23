DREMC employees make donation to Unity Medical Center

Unity Medical Center received a welcome surprise last week.
Earlier in the month of October, Unity Medical Center provided 100 certificates for free mammograms to the Coffee County One Day of Hope event in an effort to promote health screening in Manchester. Taking note of Unity’s donation, Duck River Electric Membership employees in the Manchester location held a t-shirt sale to employees with each employee able to decide where proceeds from their t-shirt purchase were to go. Many DREMC employees chose to donate proceeds to Unity Medical Center to help cover the cost of the mammogram certificate donation.
Duck River presented a check to Unity Medical Center’s Ashley Melton, director of community relations for the hospital.
“This was a completely unexpected donation from employees of Duck River and we are so very grateful for their contributions to our hospital,” said Martha McCormick, CEO of Unity Medical Center. “Random acts of kindness such as this are both motivating and heart-warming. We appreciate their willingness to help keep Manchester healthy.”
Unity Medical Center offers a complete women’s health center across the street from the hospital at 482 Interstate Dr. Suite B in Manchester.