Dream for Weave Foundation offering two scholarships to CHS athletes

The Dream for Weave Foundation – founded after the passing of Dennis Weaver – has announced that it will be awarding two scholarships to deserving Coffee County Central athletes next month.
There will be one scholarship each awarded to a graduating male and female athlete at CHS.
These scholarship recipients will be selected by the Dream for Weave Foundation and will be awarded to graduating athletes pursuing a college degree or trade certificate in any field. Interested athletes are encouraged to fill out an application, which is available at the CHS Student Counseling Center.
The Dream for Weave Foundation mission is to support CHS athletes beyond high school as they complete post-secondary education. This goal carries on the life-long mission that was lived by Weaver, longtime sports director at Thunder Radio and play-by-play voice of Raider athletics. The foundation also has a mission to help local youth athletes with required ball equipment and apparel. Anyone who knows a family in need of these items can contact 931-409-2215.
Those wishing to donate can send checks made payable to “Dream for Weave Foundation” to 1030 Oakdale St. Manchester, TN. 37355.