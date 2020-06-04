Dr. Carter joins Manchester Family Medicine, Unity clinic

Unity Medical Center is proud to announce that Dr. Heather Carter will be joining Manchester Family Medicine on July 1, 2020.
Manchester Family Medicine is one of Unity Medical Center’s Rural Health Clinics, located at 1615 McMinnville Hwy.
“We are excited to have Dr. Carter joining us at Manchester Family Medicine,” stated Martha McCormick, CEO at Unity Medical Center. “During our search for a new provider, we wanted to find someone who shared our views on patient care and that would strive to provide quality care for the members of our community. Dr. Carter is a perfect fit and we are thrilled to welcome her to our team!”
Dr. Carter is a Coffee County native, graduating from Coffee Coinves in North Carolina before attending Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg, VA. Dr. Carter served as chief resident for her ETSU family medicine residency program in Bristol, TN. She and her husband moved back to Middle Tennessee with their children in hopes of being closer to family and working amongst communities they care about. Dr. Carter is passionate about preventative health through healthy lifestyles and education.
To make an appointment with Dr. Heather Carter, please call Manchester Family Medicine at 931-728-6205.
Unity Medical Center is located at 481 Interstate Dr. in Manchester, TN.
Learn about Southland Pharmacy
Waiting HOURS for your medicine. Worse – waiting DAYS for your medicine? Check with Southland Pharmacy – they can treat you better!