Downtown stroll set for Friday night

Friday night is the annual Manchester Downtown Stroll – it takes place from 5-8 p.m. You can enjoy extended hours at local shops and restaurants in historic downtown Manchester, as well as horse carriage rides. If you plan to enjoy a carriage ride around the downtown square, there is no price, but you are asked to donate to the animals of our community by bringing puppy chow, dog chow, dog treats or toys. There will also be pictures with Santa Claus from 6:30-8 p.m. at Mercantile Cafe. Pictures come at no cost, however you need to provide your own camera or phone.