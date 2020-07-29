Donations needed for Weaver family

Dennis Weaver, the voice of Coffee County athletics for Thunder Radio, longtime high school softball coach and former teacher, passed away Friday, July 24 after complications from a routine operation.
During this extremely devastating and difficult time, Weave’s family will need help with day-to-day living expenses.
You can donate through a GoFundMe that has been set up by clicking here. You can also send donations made payable to “Christine Weaver” to Thunder Radio at 1030 Oakdale St., Manchester, TN.
Once expenses are paid and settled, any leftover money will be donated back to the soon-to-launch “Dream for Weave” foundation, which will make an effort to provide equipment and supplies to youth sports athletes across Manchester and offer scholarships to graduating seniors from Coffee County High School.
Thunder Radio will announce funeral arrangements as soon as they are available.