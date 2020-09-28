Donations made to Bonnaroo Works Fund this week will be matched to Coffee County Humane Society

If you’ve ever had a desire to help the Coffee County Humane Society – now is the time to move.
Tito’s Handmade Vodka has agreed to match all donations made to the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival Bonnaroo Works Fund through October 3, and donate those matched funds directly to the Coffee County Humane Society.
If you would like to help – donating to both the Bonnaroo Works Fund (which often benefits many great local causes and organizations) will also mean a matched donation to the humane society. To ensure your donation is matched, you must make it through this link by clicking here.