Donation match available for next year’s Wreaths Across America

For those interested in making a donation to the area Wreaths Across America program, there will be a match available for next year – but donations must be made in the next week.
This past year was the fifth year for local ceremonies and wreath placement on veterans graves in local cemeteries. This program began with three locations and expanded to 11 this year with wreaths placed on more than 1,000 veteran graves.
If you would like to make a donation to the program, it will be matched. For example, a $100 donation will become a $200 donation. Wreaths cost $15 each.
The match will only be made through the local sponsoring committee. Any donation checks should be made out to Wreaths Across America and checks must be in hand by Jan. 10. You can drop off your donation at Clower Automotive on McArthur Street in Manchester.