A dog has been put down and an 11-year old child was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Friday after the dog attacked the child.
According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, the dog was running loose and attacked the child. The dog was put down. The child suffered multiple injuries, including injuries to the face, but those injuries are not life threatening.
Dog attack sends 11-year old to hospital
