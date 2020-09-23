Divers recover body of Manchester boy swept off pier and into Lake Michigan

The body of Lane Frame, a 12-year old Manchester boy who went missing after he as swept of a pier in Frankfort, Michigan, has been found.
After extensive searching since Monday, authorities in Benzie County, Michigan confirmed that Lane’s body was discovered Wednesday at noon.
Lane and his family were in Michigan on vacation. Witnesses say that water swept the family off the pier and into Lake Michigan. Also swept into the water were an 11-year old boy and a 50-year old aunt. These two were able to get back to safety.