DISTRICT CHAMPIONS: Lady Raiders win third straight title

New district – same results.
For the third consecutive year, the Coffee County Central High School Lady Raider volleyball program has added hardware to the trophy case at CHS. The Lady Raiders went to Winchester and dropped Warren County 3-1 in the District 6-AAA semi-finals and came back from down 1-0 to easily dispatch of Lincoln County 3-1 in the District Championship Thursday night. You heard both matches live on Thunder Radio.
Not only is it the Lady Raiders’ third consecutive title, the wins mark the 28th and 29th consecutive district wins for CHS. It also marks 4 district titles in 5 years. The Lady Raiders will move on to the region tournament next week.
Against Warren County, the Lady Raiders won 3-1 with scores of 25-17, 25-22, 13-25 and 25-10.
Meanwhile, CHS fell behind the Lady Falcons 1-0 with a 25-16 loss. But the Lady Raiders proceeded to bounce back and spank the Lady Falcons in three straight sets: 25-20, 25-16 and 25-22.
Kiya Ferrell and Gia Perez led the Lady Raiders around the net with 26 and 20 kills on the night, respectively. Ferrell added 12 service aces in the tournament. Lauren Brandt led the team with 35 assists and Ferrell added 28.
Perez, Ferrell and Brandt were named to the all-tournament team. Meanwhile, Brandt, Maddy Sussen and Anna Johnson were named to the District 6-AAA All-District first team, Perez was named second team. Kiya Ferrell was named District MVP.
LADY RAIDERS BEAT WARREN COUNTY 3-1. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE THUNDER RADIO BROADCAST REPLAY.
LADY RAIDERS BEAT L INCOLN COUNTY. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE THUNDER RADIO BROADCAST REPLAY.