DISTRICT 8-AAA TOURNEY: Raiders, Lady Raiders to be at home Wednesday

After a week of delays and postponements due to inclement weather, there is finally an updated schedule for the District 8-AAA basketball tournament.
The quarterfinals will be played Monday, Feb. 22, with the semi-finals set for Wednesday, Feb. 24. Both Central High School Raiders and Lady Raiders earned a first round bye and are already in the semi-final round.
The Raiders will host the semi-finals at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. Meanwhile, the Lady Raiders will host the semi-finals at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Opponents are still to be determined, based on Monday night’s outcomes.
The championship games will be played Friday, Feb. 26. The Lady Raiders will be at home if they win their semi-final game. Meanwhile, the Raiders will travel if Columbia reaches the finals and will host if any other team reaches the finals.
IMPORTANT TICKET INFORMATION
On Wednesday, the gym will be cleared at the end of the first game. Entrance for the second game will not be allowed until the gym has been cleared. Fans must have a ticket for EACH game. These are separate games from financial and capacity perspectives. If Coffee County hosts two games on Friday, this same procedure will be followed.
Tickets are $6 and can be purchased the day before each game at www.gofan.co.
No tickets will be sold at the door.
No student tickets are accepted.
Coffee County Schools employee badges cannot be used.
No season tickets are accepted. .
TSSAA/TACA passes are accepted.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Both Wednesday semi-final games can be heard live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com Friday’s broadcast will depend on where each team is playing and start time.