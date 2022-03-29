Detention @ The Elementary to host Play with a Purpose fundraiser for Children’s Advocacy Center

This year’s fundraiser for Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center will be an in-person event, offering fun activities, golf simulators, video and arcade style games, bumper cars and more. The event is Apr. 21, at the Detention @ The Elementary entertainment center.
Coffee County CAC Director Joyce Prusak expressed her excitement about “our first in-person fundraiser since 2019.” Coffee County CAC is a nonprofit serving children who have experienced severe abuse.
“After a few years, we are ready to have some fun and would like people to come out and be kids for a night and play for a purpose,” Prusak said. “We are excited to partner with Detention @ The Elementary and offer games and activities to individuals attending our event. The purpose will be to raise funds for children and families served by the Coffee County CAC but also for attendees to spend unforgettable and enjoyable time.”
Tickets cost $65 per person, with the event including dinner, auction, games and fun activities.
Sponsor the event
“Locals will have the opportunity to help our cause and sponsor the event,” Prusak said. “Please visit our website (coffeecountycac.org) to find sponsorship forms. You can fill out the sponsorship form and mail it to Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center or bring it to our office, located 104 N. Spring St., Manchester.”
Please call Coffee County CAC at 931-723-8888 to sponsor the event.
About Coffee County CAC
Coffee County CAC provides services for children who have experienced severe abuse. The center’s programs and services include family advocacy, forensic interviews, prevention education, therapy and medical exams. All services are free for children and their families.
About Detention @ The Elementary
Detention @ The Elementary is located at 615 School St., Morrison, Tennessee. Detention @ The Elementary is a perfect spot for family fun. The family entertainment center offers exciting activities, such as laser tag, mini golf, climbing wall, bumper cars and arcade games, and a restaurant.
Please stop by the Coffee County CAC, 104 N. Spring St., Manchester, to purchase tickets for the event. For more information about the event, call Coffee County CAC at 931-723-8888.
.