Dennis Weaver foundation presents first scholarships to CHS athletes

The Dennis Weaver Foundation – properly know as the “Dream for Weave Foundation,” presented scholarships to six graduating Coffee County Central High School athletes at the school’s awards day last week.
“This is our first year of operation and with COVID limiting our ability to raise funds, we are extremely pleased that we were able to make this happen,” said foundation president Rob Clutter. “This community has been overwhelming with donations – I know Weave would be so humbled.”
Receiving scholarships in varying amounts that totaled $3,500 were Jaxon Vaughn, Clarissa Barrera, Lane Spry, Sydney Shipley, Jaden Talley and Keri Munn.
The Dream for Weave foundation mission is to support athletes in the Manchester community – through scholarships for graduating CHS athletes pursuing a college degree or technical certification in any field, and also through donations of athletic equipment for youth athletes who cannot afford proper equipment.
To inquire about needing equipment, email dreamforweaver@gmail.com or call 931-409-2215. To donate, make checks payable to “Dream for Weave Foundation” and mail to 1030 Oakdale St., Manchester, TN. 37355.