Democratic Party Chair who has faced Her Own Problems Criticizes District Attorney Northcott
Mancini wrote; “Equal protection under the law, regardless of race, religion, or sexual orientation, isn’t just a Democratic Party value — it’s a non-negotiable constitutional guarantee that every public servant should uphold every day. If Craig Northcott and Republican leaders take issue with that, they don’t deserve to serve the people of Tennessee,” Mancini said. “Craig Northcott needs to change his stance or resign. Until he does, Tennessee Republican Party leaders should be held to account and asked to denounce his bigotry and rescind their support.”
Mancini had to apologize after calling Tennessee racist recently while promoting less conventional candidates.
Mancini made a controversial statement while speaking with the Coffee County Democratic Party earlier this year. Mancini is quoted as saying, “We have a little bit of a problem in this state, I’m just going to say it outright. This is a racist state.”
Mancini said in her apology, “In the heat and the frustration of seeing and hearing the constant drumbeat of bigotry, misogyny and homophobia coming from the Republicans at the state legislature, I used a poor choice of words and vented my frustration and I apologize.”
Mancini said her words didn’t represent how she or other members of the state Democratic Party view Tennessee residents.
Northcott has not released a statement since a Facebook post he made was seen as anti-Muslim. He also has not made a comment after a video surfaced while Northcott was speaking at a religious conference in 2018. He is quoted as saying that if there is domestic violence in a marriage involving a gay couple, he would not prosecute it as domestic violence because he does not recognize the marriage.
Northcott’s term runs through the end of August 2022.