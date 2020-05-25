Death reported at Tracy City water plant

According to the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts, an accident occurred Friday, May 22 at the Tracy City water plant that led to a fatality.
Tracy City Mayor Nadene Moore issued a statement: “An accident occurred during the delivery of normal chemicals used for processing water. Unfortunately, the accident resulted in injuries to an employee at the plant and also resulted in the loss of life for the individual delivering the products. The town expresses great sympathy for those affected by this tragedy.”
Details of the accident remain unclear. Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating. Officials announced that water quality is not affected.