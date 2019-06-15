Death at Bonnaroo

A 27-year-old man died at Bonnaroo 2019 in Manchester on Saturday, June 15. The man’s death occurred in the Bonnaroo campground. According to crisis communication for the festival, Bonnaroo Medical and Coffee County Emergency Services responded quickly to the scene.
In a statement from officials, “The medical team administered CPR, and he was transported to the hospital.” The statement went onto say, “We understand that he had an underlying medical condition, and that, unfortunately, he died, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”
According to crisis communication, the man was attending Bonnaroo with his father.
No information was released on his underlying medical condition and his name was also not released at this time. No foul play is suspected.
