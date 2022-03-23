Deadline to register to vote in May primary less than 2 weeks away

The upcoming primary is fast approaching.
The May 3 Coffee County Primary will have early voting April 13-28. The deadline to register to vote is fast approaching.
Anyone wishing to vote in the May 3 primary must be registered by Monday, April 4. You can register by visiting the Coffee County Election Commission on McArthur St. You can also register to vote from your computer – just click here. Early voting will be April 13 through April 28.
Thunder Radio will host its annual political forum at The Church at 117 from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, where you can hear from many of the candidates in county-wide contested races. The forum will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM.