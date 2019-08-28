Deadline to postmark Coffee County Fair pageant forms is nearing

The Coffee County Fair is getting closer and closer – September 14 through 21 as a matter of fact. With the fair means the annual pageants, such as Fairest of the Fair and all of the baby and toddler shows. But, if you want to enter, the deadline is coming soon. You will need to have entry forms postmarked by Tuesday, September 3rd. Here is Fair Board Member Christy Clouse.
Deadline to have your forms postmarked is Tuesday, Sept. 3. Click here for a link to the fair book and you can print off a copy of the entry forms. If you need a hard copy, you can visit the UT Extension Office at 1331 McArthur St.