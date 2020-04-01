Deadline to file petitions for August election is Thursday

The deadline for candidates to qualify for the upcoming August 6 state primary, county and city general elections is at noon Thursday, April 2.
In the race for Manchester Mayor, incumbent Lonnie Norman has filed his petition to seek re-election. Also filing a petition for Mayor of Manchester is Steven Jones, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for the seat four years ago. Bill Nickels, who is a current alderman, has picked up papers to run for Manchester mayor, but has not returned his petition as of noon Wednesday.
Three aldermen are up for re-election, Bob Bellamy, Ryan French and Chris Elam. Bellamy has returned his petition to seek re-election. Elam and French have picked up their petitions and while they have not been returned, Elam said he intends to file for re-election. Thunder Radio reached out to French to see if he intends to file his petitions, but has yet to receive an answer. Also filing petitions for Manchester alderman have been Tammie Fuller, Donny Parsley and James Threet. Two other candidates – Lee Ellard and Wilma Thomas – have picked up petitions for alderman but have not returned them. In this race, the three candidates with the most votes will win seats.
For Manchester City School Board – Susan Parsley and Lee Sullivan have filed petitions.
For Coffee County School Board seat one, incumbent Gary Nester has filed a petition to seek re-election. Shannon Duncan, who represents seat five, has picked up her papers but had not filed a petition as of noon Wednesday.
Meanwhile, incumbent Tennessee State Representative Rush Bricken has filed for re-election in the Republican state primary. He will face competition, as Ronnie Holden, of Tullahoma, has also filed in the state house race. Janice Bowling has filed her petition to seek re-election to the state senate.