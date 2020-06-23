Deadline to apply for extra food benefits is Monday

Manchester City Schools want parents to know that if their family is receiving free and reduced lunches, you can apply for extra food benefits. These food benefits are called Pandemic EBT or P-EBT benefits.
Parents who already receive SNAP or TANF benefits do not have to apply, and the funds should have already been added to your EBT cards. If you need to apply, click here.
