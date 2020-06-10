Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Deadline to apply for emergency cash assistance is June 30

The Emergency Cash Assistance provides two monthly cash payments to families that were employed as of March 11, 2020 and have lost a job or lost at least 50% of their earned income due to the COVID-19 emergency. Applications for emergency cash assistance will be accepted through June 30, 2020. This money is funded by the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and provides:

• $500 for a household of 1 to 2 persons.
• $750 for a household of 3 to 4 persons.
• $1000 for a household with 5 or more persons.

To be eligible, families must have been employed as of March 11, 2020 but have since then lost employment or at least 50% of their earned income due to the COVID-19 emergency, include a child under the age of 18 or a pregnant woman, have a valid Social Security Number, must not have resources exceeding $2000, and the gross and/or unearned monthly income may not exceed 85% of the State’s Median Income that’s currently:

• Gross Monthly Income of $2,696 for a household of one.
• Gross Monthly Income of $3,526 for a household of two.
• Gross Monthly Income of $4,356 for a household of three.
• Gross Monthly Income of $5,185 for a household of four.
• Gross Monthly Income of $6,015 for a household of five.

Click here to apply.   

 

