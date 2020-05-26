Deadline to apply for emergency assistance extended to June 30

The deadline to apply for two months of emergency cash assistance for families who’ve lost employment due to COVID-19 is now June 30.
The Emergency Cash Assistance provides two monthly cash payments to families that were employed as of March 11, 2020 and have lost a job or lost at least 50% of their earned income due to the COVID-19 emergency. Applications for emergency cash assistance will be accepted through June 30, 2020. This money is funded by the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and provides:
• $500 for a household of 1 to 2 persons.
• $750 for a household of 3 to 4 persons.
• $1000 for a household with 5 or more persons.
To be eligible, families must have been employed as of March 11, 2020 but have since then lost employment or at least 50% of their earned income due to the COVID-19 emergency, include a child under the age of 18 or a pregnant woman, have a valid Social Security Number, must not have resources exceeding $2000, and the gross and/or unearned monthly income may not exceed 85% of the State’s Median Income that’s currently:
• Gross Monthly Income of $2,696 for a household of one.
• Gross Monthly Income of $3,526 for a household of two.
• Gross Monthly Income of $4,356 for a household of three.
• Gross Monthly Income of $5,185 for a household of four.
• Gross Monthly Income of $6,015 for a household of five.
Apply Online
To check the status of your application, call (833) 496-0661.
More Information:
Applicants are required to upload their verification to the application prior to submitting to TDHS. Once the application and verifications have been submitted, no further action will be needed. Applicants DO NOT need to call the DHS office for an interview. Applicants will receive a notification of denial or approval via email. If approved, applicants can expect an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card to be sent within 10-15 days of approval via mail.
This assistance is available in addition to any unemployment benefits individuals in the family may be receiving.