Deadline is July 24 for Coffee Co school students to decide between in-school, virtual learning

Students attending Coffee County Schools have until 4 p.m. July 24 to complete an application online if they plan to access virtual learning to start the school year amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Students have the option of virtual learning or in-classroom learning. Students who choose virtual learning will be logging in and viewing classes at the same time they are taught at the school. The link to the application can be found by clicking here.
Below is a letter from Director of Schools Dr. Charles Lawson:
“Coffee County Schools has a link to an application on the district’s website for parents to enroll
their students in the district’s new virtual path. The application has many details that need to be
read by the parent/guardian who is filling it out. This communication is simply to summarize the
requirements that are presented on the application. The application is due no later than Friday,
July 24 at 4:00 p.m.
“It currently appears that the program will have a synchronous delivery. This means that the
virtual student will have to log into the class at the same time that it is being delivered live in the
classroom. For grades 3-12, the work must be performed on a district-issued device and
monitoring software will allow the district to monitor the student’s actions and work for the
purpose of reporting attendance. Other monitoring software will accomplish this task for grades
K-2. The state of Tennessee requires confirmation that the virtual student is “present.”
“Coffee County Schools wants parents to be aware that students on the virtual option will face
the same time requirements as students in the schools. According to state law, those
requirements are 6 1/2 hours per day and 180 days per year. These hours must match the
same time that students are in classes in the schools. If a student is not present and active
within the virtual classroom during the scheduled class time, it will be considered an absence.
The district will be enforcing all attendance requirements on students in our buildings and
students enrolled in the virtual option. If a student utilizing the virtual option is excessively
absent, attendance within the building will be required.
“More detailed information will be provided on safety protocols that will be taking place on buses
and within the schools in the coming days. We will make every attempt to provide this
information in a timely manner to allow you to make an informed decision on what you feel is
best for your child.”