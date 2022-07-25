Deadline for online registration for Coffee County Schools is July 31

Online registration is now open for those who need to enroll their students in the Coffee County School System – which is comprised of Deerfield Elementary, New Union Elementary, East Coffee Elementary, North Coffee Elementary, Hickerson Elementary, Hillsboro Elementary, Coffee Middle School, Raider Academy and Coffee County Central High School.
Online registration is open through July 31. Anyone with questions should contact their child’s school directly.
Some important information to know:
Any student who was enrolled in Coffee County schools on the LAST day of school in May is automatically
enrolled in the next school year.
All Manchester City Schools 8th grade students enrolled at Westwood Middle school on
the LAST day of school are automatically enrolled in Coffee County Schools at the Raider
Academy. City schools will transfer records.
ALL Kindergarten and Pre-K enrollment will be completed during your
assigned phase-in day. Do NOT enroll or update any Kindergarten or Pre-K
students at this time.
Students who have never been enrolled in Coffee County Schools are New
Students. Parents of these students will use Option 1—New Student Enrollment
Click here for instructions on how to operate online enrollment and an available powerpoint presentation.
Click here for student enrollment.
.