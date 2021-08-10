DCS extends deadline for former foster care to apply for pandemic aid

The Department of Children’s Services has extended the deadline for former foster youth to apply for federal stimulus funds to assist with living expenses such as rent, groceries, transportation and education. Former foster youth ages 21-26 may apply through Sept. 15, 2021. Former foster youth ages 18-20 may continue to apply after Sept. 15, while funds remain available.
“Navigating young adulthood is difficult for many, but for those who were previously in foster care it can bring additional challenges; that is why we are committed to doing everything we can to help our former foster youth thrive and be successful,” DCS Commissioner Jennifer Nichols said. “We encourage as many of our former foster youth who are now young adults to enroll in this program. These funds will make an immediate difference in their daily lives.”
The department has $7.4 million in stimulus funds available for Tennessee youth. To date, DCS has received more than 2,500 applications. Depending on the number of eligible applications received, individual checks may be worth up to $1,200, while funds last.
Who Can Qualify:
– Young adults who were in foster care in Tennessee at the age of 14 or older and are currently 18-26 may be eligible.
– Young people also have the option to re-enter Extension of Foster Care to receive additional support services if they aged out of foster care in Tennessee after Jan. 27, 2020.
Learn More and Apply at tn.gov/dcs: https://www.tn.gov/dcs/program-areas/youth-in-transition/youth-resources/pandemic-aid-former-tn-foster-youth.html
