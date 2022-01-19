Davis Homes owner faces 29 criminal charges involving theft from customers

After a lengthy investigation, authorities have charged Aubry Dale Davis, age 63, with 29 criminal charges.
Authorities say that Davis, for former owner of Davis Homes, stole approximately $300,000 from customers and never delivered goods or services.
Davis was indicted by a Warren County grand jury Friday, Jan. 14 on 26 charges of theft of property and three charges of exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable adult. He has been released on $150,000 bond.
Davis Homes allegedly shut down in December. It was located on Smithville Highway in Warren County.
These allegations date back several years – to 2017. Davis allegedly accepted money for payment on mobile homes and then never delivered them. The dollar amount on these cases tops $300,000, according to Warren County Sheriff’s Department. Meanwhile, in 14 cases Davis is alleged to have delivered the home but never furnished a title. Over $1.5 million in mobile homes were allegedly furnished without a title.
Victims range all over the Middle Tennessee area.