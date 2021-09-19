Danny Ferrell announces bid for Coffee County Sheriff

Veteran lawman Danny Ferrell has announced his plans to run for Coffee County Sheriff in the 2022 election.
Ferrell’s announcement comes after the announcement earlier this month that Alethia Smart-Rawn will also seek the sheriff seat. Both Rawn and Ferrell will be running on the Republican ticket, challenging incumbent sheriff Chad Partin in the spring primary. Partin is currently serving his first term and does plan to seek re-election. The general election will be held next August.
Below is the full statement from Ferrell:
Friends, Family and Coffee County residents, my name is Danny R. Ferrell and I am excited to announce my candidacy in the 2022 Sheriff’s election. After much thought and consideration, I feel a deeper calling of service and see a need for true conservative leadership in our county. I was born and raised in Coffee County and through my wonderful parents, Donnie and Janie Ferrell, I was taught a solid foundation of faith makes the strongest leaders. It has been my great honor to follow in my father’s law enforcement footsteps. I will lead as he did, by example, with honor and integrity.
My greatest blessings in this life, my wife, Lisa Peterson Ferrell of 20 years and my three sons, Clinton, Daniel and Colton, are my reasons to make Coffee County the safest place to live in Tennessee. I began my law enforcement career twenty-eight years ago and served at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department twenty of those years. I have held many positions in law enforcement including Corrections, Court Officer, Transport Officer, Deputy, K-9 Officer, Investigator, Sergeant over Investigations and Captain over patrol. I also served as a part-time boating officer with the TWRA for eighteen years. During my tenure with the TWRA, I assisted in teaching boating and hunters education. I currently serve as Sergeant on patrol at the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and have held this position for the past three years.
As Sheriff of Coffee County, I will be visible in the community and will uphold every honor the office demands. I will strive to have the most well trained, ethical department in the state. I will mend broken relationships and work closely with other departments. My view of law enforcement is one collective branch that works for the betterment of the community and state we serve. I will implement an open door policy as I feel strongly that all elected officials should be available for the citizens they serve. Law enforcement and community involvement is imperative in breaking down boundaries and forming relationships.
I would appreciate your support and humbly ask for your vote for Sheriff of Coffee County, 2022.