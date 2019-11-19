DA: No charges in case of Channing Smith death

There will be no charges filed by Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott in the death of Central High School student Channing Smith.
Northcott released a statement with the decision Tuesday afternoon. It reads, in full:
“Upon the completion of the full investigation into the circumstances of Channing Smith’s death by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and this office and after a review of the criminal statutes of this State, I have determined that there is not probable cause to believe that any crimes have been committed in this tragic situation. Thus, no criminal charges or juvenile petitions will be sought by this office. The family remains in my prayers and I hope that all of Channing’s friends and family can find peace in this difficult time. “
You may remember the suicide death of Smith garnered national attention. Smith, a 16-year old student at CHS, took his life on Sunday, Sept. 22, allegedly after other students turned personal screen shot messages over to social media that outed Channing’s gay sexual orientation.