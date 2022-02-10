Customer stabs cell store worker in Shelbyville

A 34-year old man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing an employee of a cell phone store in neighboring Shelbyville.
According to a report by the Shelbyville Times-Gazette, John Oglesby, age 34, has been charged with aggravated assault after the incident. Oglesby became irate and stabbed a 33-year old worker at the Cricket Wireless on North Main St. in Shelbyville Wednesday. Oglesby allegedly stabbed the victim in the ribs and in the head. He is being held on $50,000 bond .
The victim is reported to be in stable condition.