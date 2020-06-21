Currently 25 active COVID-19 cases in Coffee County

There are currently 25 active cases of COVID-19 virus in Coffee County, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Since testing began in March, there have been a total of 99 confirmed positive cases here. Combined with 74 recoveries, that leaves 25 current active cases.
Meanwhile, across the state there are now 11,787 confirmed active cases. Since testing began in March, there have been 34,854 confirmed cases in Tennessee to go along with 23,067 recoveries.
Statewide, there have been 505 confirmed deaths and 2,291 hospitalizations.
